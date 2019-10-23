GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 114386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

