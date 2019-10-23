Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $4.50. Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Resources Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Resources Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.