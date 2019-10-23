Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.71-6.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. Globe Life also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.71-6.77 EPS.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. 306,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,565. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,510 shares in the company, valued at $56,441,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at $17,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,820 shares of company stock worth $9,241,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

