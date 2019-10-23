Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $3.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSS shares. Beacon Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,993. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 207,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

