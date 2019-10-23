GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $26.18 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.18 million and $27.77 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

