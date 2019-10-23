Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.47

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 655445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

