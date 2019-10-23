Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.56

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 123661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 793.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 719,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $10,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.