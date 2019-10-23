Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 0.5%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $27.00, approximately 9,274 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 297,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $482.04 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.31%. Analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

