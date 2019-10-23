ICON (ICX) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $70.44 million and $5.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, DragonEX and COSS. Over the last week, ICON has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00223626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.01273459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00092168 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,582,812 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OOOBTC, IDEX, Allbit, COSS, Upbit, OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, DragonEX, Binance, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Bithumb and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

