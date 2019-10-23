Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.81-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.81-6.95 EPS.

ICLR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.95. The company had a trading volume of 291,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Icon from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.