Imax (NYSE:IMAX) PT Set at $28.00 by Wedbush

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) received a $28.00 price objective from equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of Imax stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. 212,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,286. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Imax will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $40,885.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Imax by 2.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Imax by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imax by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

