Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.97

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $16.48. Information Services shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 million and a PE ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.29.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

