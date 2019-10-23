Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.01. Infosys shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 891,485 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Infosys by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,131 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 17,992.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,273,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Infosys by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,323,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,440,000. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

