Insights Network Price Tops $0.0118 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $209.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042680 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.80 or 0.06108377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

