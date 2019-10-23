Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim cut Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $4.38 on Monday, hitting $146.49. 619,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,929.80 and a beta of 1.02. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 158,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,180,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

