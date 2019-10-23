IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Up 7.4%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 177,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 494,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

