Jibrel Network One Day Volume Reaches $15,665.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $15,665.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042748 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.30 or 0.06091720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00044358 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

