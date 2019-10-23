Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading Up 5.6%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) shares were up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.10, approximately 1,549,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,198,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRAC shares. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keane Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Keane Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

