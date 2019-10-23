KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.80

Shares of KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 13278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get KEPPEL LTD/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KEPPEL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEPPEL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.