Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50, 643,813 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 434,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti set a $5.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

