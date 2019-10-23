Lambda (LAMB) Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Lambda has a market cap of $18.20 million and $61.37 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.01292811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00092316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,718,686 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.