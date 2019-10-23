LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $4.00. LiDCO Group shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 67,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other LiDCO Group news, insider Peter Grant acquired 121,708 shares of LiDCO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,868.32 ($6,361.32).

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

