LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $8,262.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01300394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042748 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,017,685,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,532,656 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

