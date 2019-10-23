Litecoin Trading Down 6.5% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and $3.14 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $49.34 or 0.00660613 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013396 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,529,779 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

