Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.81. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,205,679 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $891.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

About Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

