Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Micro Focus International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Micro Focus International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.46.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 319,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 55.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.