MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.60

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $786.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

