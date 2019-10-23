More Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $72,581.00 and $6.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01300394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

