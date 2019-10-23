National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.76

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.76 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 11899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.29.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 139,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 94.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 84.5% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.