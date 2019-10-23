Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.22, approximately 5,323,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 1,706,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 18.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 37.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 186.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

