Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.43

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $11.45. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 2,165 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

