NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.03

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 61950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCMYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.28.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

