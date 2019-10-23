NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NVR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,729.80.

NVR stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,775.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,661.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,411.74. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,101.00 and a 12 month high of $3,946.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $48.28 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 208.72 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total value of $3,508,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,648,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in NVR by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in NVR by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

