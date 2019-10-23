NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading Up 6.5%

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 111,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 272,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXTD shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NXT-ID in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXT-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NXT-ID stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,989,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. NXT-ID accounts for 0.7% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.81% of NXT-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

