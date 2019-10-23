Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Up 7.9%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.31, 624,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 613,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on OIS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $805.36 million, a P/E ratio of -113.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth about $4,688,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

