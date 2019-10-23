ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Set at $28.00 by B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has been given a $28.00 target price by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

ON traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,203,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,688. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 137,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

