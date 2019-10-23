ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $19.27

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $19.27. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 9,203,213 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

