ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

OGS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.01. 173,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,754. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 565,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 482,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

