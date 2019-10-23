ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.91. 1,690,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

