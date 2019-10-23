OP Coin (OPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One OP Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, OP Coin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,257.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035791 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00087061 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000947 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00104703 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,576.75 or 1.01003939 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002666 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

