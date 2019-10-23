Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 7%

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.43, approximately 243,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 172,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

OPRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opera Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

