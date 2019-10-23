Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

PATK traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,690. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $613.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

