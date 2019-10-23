Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Tops $116,931.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 51% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Patron has a market capitalization of $116,931.00 and $85.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01300394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,007,834 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Hotbit, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

