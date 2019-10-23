Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.06-3.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. 17,363,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.81.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

