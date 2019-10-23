PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of ($22.53) million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDLI. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of PDLI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $283.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

