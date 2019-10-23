Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Trading Up 20%

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) was up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 466,258 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 424,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGF shares. CIBC cut their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Pengrowth Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.83.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$144.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pengrowth Energy Corp will post -0.2970732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

