Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 692,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,461. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Perrigo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Perrigo by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

