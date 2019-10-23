Phantasma Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $81,521.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035732 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00085869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00104673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,477.29 or 1.00397368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.