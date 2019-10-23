Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) PT Set at $15.00 by Northland Securities

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) received a $15.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $776.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,843 shares of company stock valued at $711,981. 3.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Photronics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

