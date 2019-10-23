Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.85 million.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. 219,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.96. Plexus has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $430,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,359,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $66,972.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,525. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.